ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a 4-month-old puppy who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen last week has been found.
Kua, a bullmastiff, has been reunited with her owner, the St. Paul Police Department wrote on Facebook Thursday.
Kua was inside a blue 2006 Audi A6 that was stolen on Jan. 17 from the 1700 block of James Avenue. Kua’s owner, Matt Thoreen, said he forgot his work boots, went back inside to get them, and when he returned a minute later the car and Kua were gone.
“Have a heart, man,” Thoreen said before Kua was found. “I mean, stealing a car is one thing, but taking a dog or a kid or something, that’s a whole different, you know?”
On Monday, police released surveillance images of a woman whom they sought to question in connection with Kua’s disappearance. It’s not clear whether they were able to contact her, but police did thank everyone who looked for Kua.