ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say an auto theft suspect eluded capture Wednesday night after hitting multiple other vehicles with the stolen car.
At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to Arcade Street and Jenks Avenue. A Cadillac Escalade stolen from Buffalo, Minnesota, earlier in the day had been tracked there via GPS, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
Officers found the vehicle in an alleyway, and when they attempted to stop it, the driver fled. Police say they did not pursue.
A short time later, the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Earl Street and Case Avenue. A Ramsey County sheriff's deputy responded, and said the occupants of the stolen vehicle ran from the scene.
The other driver involved in the crash, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Officers found two other vehicles nearby that were apparently struck by the stolen vehicle.
Police said this is an open investigation, and no arrests have been made.