MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After another frigid January morning, Minnesota will warm a bit as Friday progresses — and keep on warming.
WCCO’s Katie Steiner says Friday’s high will top out at 13 degrees, and it will be a sunny one. That being said, Friday morning temperatures were 30 degrees below where they were yesterday.
It stays dry through the weekend, with highs near average in the mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday.
Steiner says temperatures should warm up considerably by Monday, when the metro’s high will reach into the low 30s.
Some flakes are possible Tuesday as a system passes and drags in much colder air, though it doesn’t appear that any significant snow will come from the event.
“Then we return back to the arctic air Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Steiner said. “So with that in mind, enjoy the weekend.”