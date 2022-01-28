MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man convicted of abusive sexual conduct involving a teenager aboard a Minneapolis-bound flight two years ago has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.
The United States Department of Justice says Neeraj Chopra, 41, was on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Minneapolis in April 2019, when at one point he pulled a blanket out of his backpack and laid it over his lap and the leg of the passenger seated next to him, who was 16 at the time.
Chopra then put his hand underneath the blanket and began abusively touching the teen, and didn’t stop despite the victim’s pleas.
The case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, along with Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport police.