CRYSTAL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Crystal say that they’re investigating after two dead bodies were found in a residence late Thursday evening.
Police say they were called to the 5100 block of 49th Avenue North. There, they say they found the bodies of a 62-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman.
Investigators say they’re looking into it as a murder-suicide, but continue to gather details.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that this is not random and we are not currently looking for any other individuals associated with this incident at this time,” the police department reported.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release the identities of the two individuals.
Anyone who might have any information about the case is asked to call the Crystal Police Department Tip Line at 763-531-1020.