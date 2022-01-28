MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to possessing child pornography.
The United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said that 43-year-old Bobby Lee Donnell, Sr., of Red Lake, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of possessing child pornography.
According to court documents, police found images of child sexual abuse on Donnell’s phone after he was arrested by Red Lake police on March 7 for an open warrant. The images showed a victim under the age of 12.
Donnell’s sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.