Latest News
Minneapolis Police Policy And Training Under Scrutiny At Federal Civil Rights Trial For George Floyd’s Death
Katie Blackwell, a Minneapolis police inspector, continued her testimony on Friday defending the policies of the Minneapolis Police Department and saying the three former officers charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil rights did not follow those standards.
The Biggest Challenge Of Kris Ehresmann's 30-Year Career In Public Health Came At The End
The infections disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health is retiring next week after 30 years of public service.
Weather
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Subzero Start For Friday, But A Warmup Is Coming Soon
After another frigid January morning, Minnesota will warm a bit as Friday progresses -- and keep on warming.
Cue The Potholes! Winter Nuisances Popping Up Right On Schedule
Temperature swings are taking a toll on our roads and cars, and it's helping unearth an annual problem for drivers.
Enjoying The Weather Extremes Of Como Park Zoo & Conservatory
Inside the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, you'll find a tropical retreat -- no passport required.
Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through Wednesday
The actual air temperature for most of the state Tuesday will be just above or just below zero, with the metro only warming to minus 1.
Curry, Thompson Shoot Warriors Past Timberwolves, 124-115
Stephen Curry found his sweet shooting stroke again after a rough stretch and Klay Thompson kept the pressure on from the perimeter and with drives through the paint, healthy again at last.
Liddell Leads Buckeyes Past Gophers, 75-64
No. 16 Ohio State muscled past Minnesota for a 75-64 victory fueled by a 48-22 rebounding advantage Thursday night.
'I Got Goosebumps': Vikings Fans Inspired By Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, The Team's 1st Black GM
Minnesota Vikings fans are celebrating the arrival of the team's new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Minnesota Women's Soccer Is Officially Named Aurora FC
Community owners voted on the name, selecting Minnesota Aurora FC from a field of three finalists.
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'
The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
Good Question
How Can We Recognize Misinformation And Media Bias?
An Associated Press poll found almost half of Americans say it's difficult to know if the information they take in is true.
Does Cold Weather Affect COVID Test Kits And Results?
Free rapid antigen test kits from the federal government are supposed to be stored between 36 degrees and 86 degrees.
How Should People Act After Isolating From COVID? And How Long Does Natural Immunity Last?
Despite having some COVID-19 immunity, Dr. Abinash Virk says it's possible you can catch the virus again months later, but it should better protect against severe symptoms and hospitalization.
CBS News Minnesota
Watch Now
St. Paul Winter Carnival
January 28, 2022 at 6:58 pm
For information about all this weekend’s St. Paul Winter Carnival activities, click
here.