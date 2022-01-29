CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspicious device at the Hazelden Betty Ford was found to be non-threatening, according to authorities.
The Chisago County Emergency Communications received a call around 5:45 p.m. of a suspicious device at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Center City Saturday, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded and evacuated a portion of the building. The St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was requested.
A bomb squad personnel found and removed the device. It was determined to be "inert," officials said.
Officials say a person of interest has been identified, and there is no threat to the public.
