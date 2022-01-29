DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Duluth police say a man armed with a weapon shut down a Kwik Trip in Duluth for almost two hours Saturday.
The Duluth Police Department says officers responded to an armed individual with a weapon at the Kwik Trip on 27th Ave W. around 3:21 p.m. Officers blocked off Michigan Street and evacuated the store.
The Tactical Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to provide resources to resolve the incident quickly and safely.
Around 5:15 p.m., police say the 29-year-old man came out of the gas station peacefully.
The man was detained and transported to a local hospital.
No injuries were reported.