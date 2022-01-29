MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are getting a break from the cold for a few days before temps drop off again next week.
The average high for this time of year is 24 degrees, but the Twin Cities will eclipse that and reach 27 on Saturday. We’ll see periods of clouds and sun, but it’ll stay quiet for most of the weekend.
Good morning! 🌅 Temperatures are movin' on up, even though wind chills are near 0° to start. We'll be a little above avg. today, a little below tomorrow, and WELL above on Monday. After that the cold returns. Join @jennifermayerle & me for the full forecast 8a @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/1QAfLeA7x5
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 29, 2022
On Monday, temps will jump about 10 degrees above average to 33 degrees, and some of the snow that’s on the ground will melt. Overnight some light rain could make its way through the northern part of the state.
A strong cold front will move through on Tuesday, and we’ll return to arctic temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday will start at least 10 degrees below zero.
sNOw comparison: a look at the forecast additional snowfall for #mawx #ctwx #pawx #nywx #mewx in the next 24 hours, compared to the potential for snowfall over the next WEEK in #MNwx & #WIwx, shows where the action ain't. pic.twitter.com/Zvf0EgNqlI
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 29, 2022
The big weather-maker is currently in the northeastern part of the country. Blizzard conditions in coastal parts of Massachusetts and eastern Long Island up to Maine will bring well over a foot of snow.