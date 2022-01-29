MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking to get outdoors and embrace the Minnesota winter, this event-packed weekend may be the time to do so with temperatures returning to the 20s.

“If you are a Minnesotan, this is as good as it gets,” North Minneapolis resident Pat Inveen said.

During some of our shortest days, Minnesotans seize every hour.

“We’ll probably ski a little bit, some good snow tubing, so bring the whole family out,” Inveen said.

Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis was packed Saturday with people taking advantage of winter activities.

“It’s awesome weather for skating especially because it’s been so cold,” St. Paul resident Seymour Rasmussen said.

“We get three or four of these nice days that are warm and sunny every winter so we are soaking it up!” Golden Valley resident Cassidy Scheer said.

Scheer and his high school buddies met for their weekly ski. They planned to ski 20 kilometers around the lakes.

“It’s a nice social activity, you can see people all over the city are out here enjoying the lovely winter activities we have,” Scheer said.

In St. Paul, the winter carnival is in full swing. The parade drew families from all over to the streets of the capital city Saturday afternoon.

“Winters in Minnesota can be hard and I think having fun events you can do with your family is very important, so it’s good to be out and about and do things and be together,” St. Paul resident John Horton said.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival continues all week long and wraps up on Sunday, Feb. 6.