MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a carjacking that occurred outside a COVID-19 testing site in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening.
Two people were in a vehicle waiting for someone who was inside testing when they were confronted and shoved out of the car, which was then stolen. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/gVxLixIh36
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 29, 2022
The Brooklyn Park police say they received a report of a carjacking outside a COVID-19 testing site on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard around 2:50 p.m.
The owner 0f the vehicle says she and another family member were waiting in the vehicle for a relative who was inside testing. While they were waiting, a man came into the vehicle and shoved both passengers out, and fled the scene.
Police say no weapons were involved, and no one was injured.
Authorities are investigating the incident.