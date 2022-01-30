BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is in custody after allegedly leading police on a chase through Bloomington in a stolen vehicle Sunday morning.
According to the city’s police department, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the 6500 block of Cecilia Circle around 5 a.m.
Responding officers found a man who appeared to be passed out in a pickup truck with a front plow attached.
The driver woke up and fled the parking lot, striking squad cars on the way, police said.
Police pursued him onto Interstate 494, eventually stopping him at the Dodd Road exit. Police said he went as fast as 100 mph at times.
Police said he held a handgun to his head at the end of the pursuit, but was taken into custody without incident after officers negotiated with him.
WCCO-TV typically does not identify those who are arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.