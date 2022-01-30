MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are getting a break from the cold before temps drop off again.
Though Sunday won’t be as warm as Saturday was, temperatures will still be about average in the Twin Cities, with a high of 22. To the north, expect to be in the teens.
WCCO’s Katie Steiner says don’t be surprised if you see a flurry here or there, but don’t expect anything measurable.
On Monday, temps will jump about 10 degrees above average to 33 degrees, and some of the snow that’s on the ground will melt. Overnight some light rain could make its way through the northern part of the state.
A strong cold front will move through on Tuesday, and we’ll return to arctic temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday will start below zero.
The big weather-maker is currently in the northeastern part of the country. Blizzard conditions in coastal parts of Massachusetts and eastern Long Island up to Maine will bring well over a foot of snow.