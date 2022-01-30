MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a vehicle stolen in a carjacking outside a COVID-19 testing site in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening has been found.
Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a carjacking that occurred outside the COVID-19 testing site on Brooklyn Blvd.
Two people were in a vehicle waiting for someone who was inside testing when they were confronted and shoved out of the car, which was then stolen. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/gVxLixIh36
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 29, 2022
The Brooklyn Park police say they received a report of a carjacking outside a COVID-19 testing site on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard around 2:50 p.m.
The owner of the vehicle says she and another family member were waiting in the vehicle for a relative who was inside testing. While they were waiting, a man came into the vehicle and shoved both people out, and fled the scene.
Police say no weapons were involved, and no one was injured.
The car was found Sunday in south Minneapolis, near Ninth Street and 22nd Avenue.
Authorities are investigating the incident.