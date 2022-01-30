CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a vehicle stolen in a carjacking outside a COVID-19 testing site in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening has been found.

The Brooklyn Park police say they received a report of a carjacking outside a COVID-19 testing site on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard around 2:50 p.m.

The owner of the vehicle says she and another family member were waiting in the vehicle for a relative who was inside testing. While they were waiting, a man came into the vehicle and shoved both people out, and fled the scene.

Police say no weapons were involved, and no one was injured.

The car was found Sunday in south Minneapolis, near Ninth Street and 22nd Avenue.

Authorities are investigating the incident.