MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) – A Rice County deputy struck and killed a woman with his squad car early Saturday morning in Morristown.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was headed eastbound on Morristown Boulevard near Holland Avenue around 2 a.m. when he struck the 52-year-old woman with the squad car.
State patrol say they believe the woman was in the road when she was hit.
The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Stephanie Marie Wesley from Faribault. The state patrol identified the deputy as 46-year-old Trevor Peterson.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.