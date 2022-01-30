Minnesota Weather: Subzero Start For Friday, But A Warmup Is Coming SoonAfter another frigid January morning, Minnesota will warm a bit as Friday progresses -- and keep on warming.

Cue The Potholes! Winter Nuisances Popping Up Right On ScheduleTemperature swings are taking a toll on our roads and cars, and it's helping unearth an annual problem for drivers.

Enjoying The Weather Extremes Of Como Park Zoo & ConservatoryInside the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, you'll find a tropical retreat -- no passport required.

Minnesota Weather: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Through WednesdayThe actual air temperature for most of the state Tuesday will be just above or just below zero, with the metro only warming to minus 1.