MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some students in the Anoka-Hennepin School District will start their week having to wear masks.
The mandate will be in place starting Monday and lasting through Friday at these schools:
– Eisenhower Elementary
– Hamilton Elementary
– Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts
– Ramsey Elementary
– Sand Creek Elementary
– Anoka-Hennepin Regional High School
– Compass
The district said it is making the decision based on amount of cases, student absences and other factors.
Leaders say they encourage all students to mask up when they are in class, but it is only required right now for these schools.