ROUND GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 24-year-old Iowa man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota Saturday. Two children under 5 also in the vehicle were hospitalized, but expected to survive.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, three vehicles collided on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township around 3:40 p.m.
Jason Cobb of Wesley, Iowa, was driving north on the highway, while the other two drivers were heading south. Cobb died at the scene. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
A 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl in Cobb’s car were both restrained. After the crash, both were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the state patrol.
Two occupants of another vehicle — a 68-year-old man and 67-year-old woman from Richland — were also hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the third vehicle — a 54-year-old man from New Ulm — was uninjured.