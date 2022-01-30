RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — From lakes to hills, Minnesotans take every opportunity to get outside on a sunny winter day.

“Love this weather. This is like the most perfect weather,” said Richfield resident Karen O’Neill. “Snow is awesome.”

In the Twin Cities, snow enthusiasts are having their winter. Snow totals are above average, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein.

“That’s actually by quite an amount, it’s almost 10 inches above normal through the winter so far,” Hasenstein said.

He says the snowstorm on Dec. 10 was a unique weather event, where some parts of the metro got only a couple inches, while others got over a foot of snow.

“Might be why some people might be thinking that the winter hasn’t been as snowy than it actually has,” he said.

Business at places like Buck Hill is booming. They had 2,700 visitors on Saturday.

Hasenstein says March used to be one of the top snowiest months in Minnesota, along with January. But that changed just this year with the release of the new climate normals. January is firmly the snowiest month — so are the best days of snow behind us for this season?

“The best way to approach it would probably be we’ll stick close to average where we’ll see a few light snows, maybe one or two heavy systems yet, but that should be it for the winter,” Hasenstein said.

Snow totals across Minnesota outside of the metro are about average, with some parts being a bit above and others a bit below what’s typical.