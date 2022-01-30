ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Thousands continued the celebration of the St. Paul Winter Carnival with the showing of the snow sculptures at the State Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

“It’s been really special,” said Bill O’Hearn, a “2002 Krewe” Vulcan, who worked to make the event happen. “You hear people comment, ‘Man, it feels like we haven’t been together in two years,’ because we really haven’t been able to do what we do, how we gather. It’s like renewing old friendships. You see each other a little bit, but not like you do during the 10 days of carnival.”

More than a dozen sculptures lined the park, while a snow maze served as the park’s centerpiece. Sculptors have worked through the weekend to create scenes from snow originally packed into 8-foot cubes.

“It’s a great way to interact with your audience,” said artist Heather Friedli. “Because people are always walking around here, chatting, it’s a great way to get your art out, it’s a great way to bring joy to people, and that’s why we’re here.”

While the sculptures are voted on, with the winners getting a $1,000 prize, both Friedli and O’Hearn say the event isn’t about the money.

“All of the people you see here are out here because they love what they’re doing,” Friedli said.

“People involved with carnival are of the same mind,” O’Hearn said. “We kind of have the same mindset. We like to entertain people, we like people to have fun, we like them to come out to carnival and enjoy winter … and laugh at winter.”