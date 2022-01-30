BABBITT, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 71-year-old man in the neck in northern Minnesota Saturday afternoon.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in an unorganized township near Babbitt around 3 p.m.
The man told authorities a 36-year-old woman who was staying with him had stabbed him. He was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The woman had superficial injuries, the sheriff’s office said, and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those who have been arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
The sheriff’s office said this was an isolated incident.