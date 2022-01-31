ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man died after a fight in Fridley Sunday night.
Investigators have not released many details, but the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a fight was reported on the 6300 block of Pierce Street Northeast just before 10:30 p.m.
First responders found an unconscious man at the scene, and after attempting lifesaving measures, they pronounced him dead.
Officials say a suspect ran off, but was later taken into custody.
It’s unclear what led to the fight, or how the man died.