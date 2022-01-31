ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are urging people to be aware of their surroundings following a series of armed robberies and shootings outside a busy Wells Fargo bank on St. Paul’s east side.

“We’ve put cameras up, we’ve scoured the area for surveillance video, we’ve done some undercover details,” Public Information Officer Steve Linders said. “Unfortunately we haven’t been able to find the suspect.”

Fresh out of leads, police are asking the community for help identifying a man wanted in connection to the crimes outside the bank.

The Wells Fargo bank is located on Phalen Boulevard — across the street from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“It’s really too bad it’s come to this, but we’re asking people just to do the basics, be aware of your surroundings, trust your gut,” Linders said.

In late December, police said a woman was shot in the chest at the ATM. Police said she managed to drive away and “miraculously” survived.

On Jan. 11, police said a 47-year-old man was shot in the hand as he drove away from an attempted robbery. That same day, a 72-year-old woman had her purse snatched. On Jan. 14, a 22-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint as she cleared snow off her car outside the bank.

“Have your card ready to go when you pull up to the ATM,” Linders said. “When you get your money don’t count it right there. Secure your windows, make sure your doors are locked and drive away.”

Police said it’s possible there are more victims out there. The department offered the following tips to stay safe at the ATM:

1. Stay aware of your surroundings. Focus on everything around you when you enter the bank/ATM. Don’t be distracted on your phone or wear headphones. Try to go to one that is well-lit and in daytime hours. Drive through the parking lot twice. Look for suspicious activity or people hanging around the area.

2. Don’t go alone (if possible). Take a friend and have them look around for you while you make your transaction.

3. Have your card ready to go. As you approach the ATM, have your card already out. This prevents you from being distracted and shuffling through your purse or pockets.

4. Don’t count your cash at the ATM. Wait until you get back to your secured vehicle.

5. Make sure your vehicle is locked and secure when using a drive-up ATM or bank.

6. When you leave the ATM or bank, check your rear-view mirror to see if anyone is following you. If you believe someone is following you, trust your instincts and call 911, or drive directly to a local police station.

7. When you leave your vehicle, take your money and any valuables with you.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul Police’s Homicide-Robbery Unit at 651-266-5650.