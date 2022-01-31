ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud say one person was found dead in a house fire Monday morning. Two other people made it out safely.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, it occurred on the 100 block of 17th Avenue South just before 4:30 a.m.
Authorities rescued a person in a wheelchair from the home, and a second resident had already made it out.
Officers were told someone may still have been on the second floor, but the police department said they were unable to check because of heavy smoke.
When the St. Cloud Fire Department arrived, firefighters found an adult dead on the second floor. The body will be autopsied and identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said the fire was eventually extinguished, but first caused about $70,000 in damage to the home.
The Red Cross is assisting one of the residents.
The fire and death are being investigated.