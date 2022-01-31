MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirk Cousins is heading to his third Pro Bowl, the second as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
The team announced Monday Cousins is replacing Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who won’t play in the game due to injury.
Cousins completed 66.3% of his passes this season for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The touchdowns were the second-most of his career.
The Vikings went 8-9 and missed the playoffs, leading to the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman.
Rodgers, meanwhile, threw for 4,115 yards this year, along with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Packers earned a first-round playoff bye, but were bounced in the divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers threw for 225 yards and no touchdowns in that game.
Cousins has one more year on his contract, which comes with a $45 million cap hit.
Cousins was a Pro Bowler in 2016 with Washington, and in 2019 as a Viking.