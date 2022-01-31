MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the aftermath of George Floyd’s death “a time that changed [him] forever” in a new profile by “Vogue.”
The article, published online Monday, details Frey’s personal and professional life. In it, he reflected on his first term as mayor.
“From the global pandemic to the economic downturn, the murder of George Floyd in our city, the subsequent unrest … it was a lot,” Frey said. “I don’t think anybody, including the former me … fully comprehends what this has been like.”
The interview includes praise and critiques of the mayor from a variety of voices, and questions his future political aspirations.
