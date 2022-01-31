CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the aftermath of George Floyd’s death “a time that changed [him] forever” in a new profile by “Vogue.”

The article, published online Monday, details Frey’s personal and professional life. In it, he reflected on his first term as mayor.

Mayor Jacob Frey (credit: CBS)

“From the global pandemic to the economic downturn, the murder of George Floyd in our city, the subsequent unrest … it was a lot,” Frey said. “I don’t think anybody, including the former me … fully comprehends what this has been like.”

The interview includes praise and critiques of the mayor from a variety of voices, and questions his future political aspirations.

