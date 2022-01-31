ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — How should Minnesota lawmakers spend a $7.75 billion budget surplus? The wish-list is long.

It’s the central question at the state capitol as the state Legislature begins its work. Session began Monday.

In the days leading up to the 2022 session’s start, Gov. Tim Walz, Republicans and Democrats gave glimpses into their priorities. Walz and the DFL-controlled House want to see paid family leave, increased education spending and direct payments to Minnesota’s families — “Walz checks” — to name a few. For Republicans, their top priority is securing more funding for police officers and permanent tax cuts.

There’s also discussion about a bonding package, replenishing the unemployment trust fund and sparing businesses a tax hike, and frontline worker bonus pay — a carryover from last year.

“The attitude of all members, bipartisanly,[sic] is we’re here to get the work done,” Walz said, after bringing scotcheroos and lemon bars with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to staff and lawmakers Monday morning.

Walz told reporters he’d like the legislature to act quickly on frontline worker bonuses. Last summer, lawmakers approved $250 million set aside for the checks, but Democrats and Republicans could never agree on the scope of the proposal. GOP lawmakers wanted to focus on health care and long-term care workers, while the DFL plan cast a wider net.

Later Monday, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman also said she’d like it to pass within the first few weeks of session, along with paying off the debt in the unemployment trust fund. She floated earmarking $1 billion each to fund both priorities.

“It is unfinished business,” Hortman said of frontline worker pay. “I don’t understand why we couldn’t do something like a billion and a billion right out the gates.”

The House and governor’s proposal would increase $250 million to $1 billion to cover more than 667,000 workers and award $1,500 to each. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said his caucus wants to keep the funding as is.

“We’re ready to pass that bill. We have a proposal on the table right now,” he said. “But we’re not interested at this point to expand the dollar amount any more above, anything in addition to $250 million.”

Miller said Republicans would like to pass public safety-related proposals promptly and work on a deal for a temporary solution for long-term care staffing issues exacerbated by the pandemic.

Hybrid Work Persists, Public Allowed Back Inside The Capitol Building

The 2022 session is the third session marked by a pandemic that has changed the way the Legislature engages with proposals. There is still hybrid and remote work for lawmakers, but many more were physically present Monday.

The capitol is welcoming back the public after shutting them out last year. There was a rally in the rotunda Monday morning with people chanting and holding signs.

“I would say for me today has felt different than it has been a couple of years to be very honest,” Walz said.