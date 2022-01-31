Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures are about to fall like a rock in Minnesota.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says it will actually warm up some in the overnight Tuesday, but winds will start to ramp up, and the mercury will take a brutal dive.
A wind advisory is in effect in western and southwestern Minnesota until 3 p.m. Tuesday, with gusts of up to 50 mph overnight. And there’s a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning to the northwest.
There won’t be much snow — only 1 to 2 inches in places — but the wind will cause visibility issues as well as blowing and drifting snow.
It will be cold across the state this week, with single-digit highs Wednesday and Thursday, with temps falling below zero both nights.
A big storm will miss us to the south Tuesday through Thursday. There will be towns getting over one foot of snow — but not here.