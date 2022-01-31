Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Don’t let the WCCO Weather Watcher fool you. It’s red for Monday, but the rest of the week could have you feeling blue.
WCCO’s Katie Steiner says the Twin Cities will get up to 33 degrees Monday, though we won’t hit that until nighttime. Most of the day, temperatures will hover in the 20s.
Southwestern Minnesota will push into the high-30s, while the rest of the state will be in the mid-to-high 20s. The low will actually be closer to the average high for this time of year.
Tuesday’s high of 25 in the metro will be in the overnight, then the mercury falls by some 27 degrees throughout the day, settling in to our low of minus 2 late in the evening.
It will only get up to 10 degrees Wednesday and 3 degrees Thursday, and both nights will fall down to around minus 12. Friday will only be slightly warmer. But temps rise back to around average next weekend.