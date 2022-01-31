MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From frozen lakes to powder-packed trails, there’s no shortage of excitement for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.
It’s especially true since dozens of the athletes carved across the snow and ice in Minnesota in their younger years.READ MORE: How Can We Recognize Misinformation And Media Bias?
There are 30 Minnesotans in this year’s winter games. Some born and raised, while others who grew up in the state, playing sports in high school and college.
Which sport do you think has the most representation? It’s not called the “State of Hockey” for no reason. There are nine Minnesotans each on the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams, several of whom played at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault.
READ MORE: Does Cold Weather Affect COVID Test Kits And Results?
Which sport has the second-most Minnesota representation? Curling takes the number-two spot with six participants. Much of the men’s team is from Duluth, and were the gold medal winners in 2018.
There are three Minnesotans in the biathlon this year, and there’s also one athlete each for speed skating, alpine skiing and cross-country skiing — with Minnesotan Jessie Diggins defending the gold medal she earned in Pyeongchang.
Several more Minnesotans are in the history books for iconic moments, like the women’s hockey team winning it all in 2018. Lindsey Vonn becoming the first American woman to earn gold in downhill skiing in 2010. And who could forget the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” at Lake Placid, featuring several Gopher hockey players and head coach Herb Brooks. The team famously beat Russia, then Finland to secure gold.MORE NEWS: How Should People Act After Isolating From COVID? And How Long Does Natural Immunity Last?
Minnesotans also make waves in the Summer Olympics. Suni Lee of St. Paul won gold in for all-around gymnastics in 2021. And Gopher wrestler Gable Steveson won gold in the super heavyweight division.