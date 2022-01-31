ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Cloud say a man suspected in two gunfire incidents over the weekend was arrested Monday morning.
The 37-year-old man was taken into custody just after 7 a.m. when a SWAT team executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 2000 block of 27th Street East. WCCO-TV typically does not identify arrested parties until they are formally charged with a crime.
Police said they responded to two shots fired calls over the weekend in which the man was a suspect.
The first occurred Saturday on the 600 block of Fifth Street South. A witness said a man shot several times from a moving vehicle. No one was injured, and no damage was reported. Police were unable to find the car.
The man was also suspected in a possible shooting in an apartment building on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South. Again no one was injured, though police said the building was damaged by gunfire.
Witness descriptions tied the two incidents together, then tied the 37-year-old to both shootings.
The man is being held at the Stearns County Jail. Police said he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and a “significant criminal history including felony level crimes of violence.”