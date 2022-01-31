MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Clicking into cross country skis, Jon Soto Moreno looks like any other Minnesotan participating in our state’s popular sport.

“The emotions were a lot and are still a lot,” Moreno said.

But he’s not your average cross country skier. He’s an Olympian who took quite the journey to get to the winter games.

“This dream, I share with everyone who knows me or cares about me. Which is pretty nice. Both here in my community in Richfield, as well as Mexico, where I’m from,” Moreno said.

Moreno will represent Mexico in the Olympics. That’s where he grew up. Only moving to Minnesota to join family when he was 13. Back then, he couldn’t have imagined he would compete for Mexico in the Winter Olympics, mostly because he didn’t know cross country skiing existed.

Moreno picked up the sport while at Richfield High School. There, a coach sparked his Olympic dream, a dream that lay dormant during college. But about four years ago, Moreno skied in Wisconsin’s Birkebeiner race, and dedicated himself to years of training and competition.

“There were many days where I just felt like crap,” Moreno said.

Working remotely as a project manager for a global company, he’s has been able to travel across the world for races. The biggest one is just days away.

“Enjoy the whole moment, the whole experience. And of course, once I’m the race, give it my all. Finish the race… regardless of the place I get,” Moreno said.

Moreno will ski in the 15 kilometer classic race on Feb. 11, at 1 a.m. Central Time. His supporters across North America will have their alarm clocks set.

“For one, representing my country is amazing, but also saying I’m representing my community here,” Moreno said.