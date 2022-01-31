MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school bus driver was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for hitting and killing a woman in Brooklyn Park in March of 2020.

Jason Rynders, a father of three and a military veteran, was sentenced to 41 months in prison. In court, Rynders’ head collapsed on the table as he learned he was to be taken to prison immediately.

His defense team tried to get Rynders probation instead of prison, arguing that Rynders has a newborn and two young children to care for at home. However, the judge did not budge.

During the sentencing hearing, video from the school bus was replayed, showing Rynders on his daily route on March 16, 2020, when he ran over 45-year-old Devon Doherty.

The video shows Rynders stopped the bus after the collision, got out and looked around. He then got back on the bus and drove off. At the time, the bus was carrying five school children.

Rynders pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and avoided a trial. However, he continued to admit that he did not see or hear Doherty after the collision.

At the hearing, attorney Anne Burgoyne spoke on behalf of Doherty’s family.

“The saying is that one should never have to bury their child, it is so true,” she said over Zoom. “Losing Devon has left a huge empty hole on our lives that can’t be repaired. The manner in which she died makes it even harder to live with.”

In court, Rynders said that he carry’s Doherty’s death with him every day.

“I know that I did wrong,” he said. “Hindsight is 20-20, and I understand that I should have stayed.”

Hennepin County Judge William Koch told Rynders that he indeed should have stayed.

“You should have called 911, tried to provide some assistance,” the judge said.

Rynders did not receive the maximum sentence, which is nearly 5 years in prison. His sentence was shortened slightly because of his guilty plea. He can still file for an appeal.