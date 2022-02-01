RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — One student was killed and another was seriously hurt in shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a school in Richfield.

Police Chief Jay Henthorne said that the shooting happened shortly after noon on the sidewalk outside South Education Center, located on 7450 Penn Avenue South in the suburb just south of Minneapolis.

Responding city officers found the two students wounded outside the school. Emergency crews brought them to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of them died. The other student is in critical condition.

The families of the students wounded have been notified, officials say. Henthorne called the event a “tragic day in the city of Richfield.”

Richfield Chief of Police Jay Henthorne confirms one of the two students shot earlier today outside of South Education Center in Richfield has died. The other remains in critical condition. @wcco will have updates on TV and online all night. pic.twitter.com/ZtR9v4dxM3 — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) February 1, 2022

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting, investigators say. So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation by local police and federal agents, including those in the ATF and the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

South Education Center immediately went into lockdown, as did nearby schools. The lockdowns have since been lifted, as police searched the area and did not find the suspects.

South Education Center is in the process of releasing students to their parents. Law enforcement told parents to wait at Donaldson Park, which is about three blocks east of the school.

South Education Center is part of Intermediate District 287, a school system in the Twin Cities metro that provides specialized services for students with unique learning needs. South Education Center serves roughly 200 students from pre-K through age 21.

“There really are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff and our local authorities today,” said district Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski. “No one should ever have to respond to a tragedy like this.”

In September, the same school went into lockdown after a student was found with a handgun. Police responded and took the student into custody. No one was hurt in that incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com and CBS News Minnesota for more information.