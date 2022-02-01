MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A medical team from the U.S. Department of Defense will be helping the staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital respond to COVID-19.

A team of 25 army medical personnel from all over the country arrived in Minnesota on Friday, and spent the weekend training.

“Whoever thought two-and-a-half years ago we’d have an army team with us, but the epidemic has brought a lot of new things to many of us,” said Carol Koeppel-Olsen, vice president of patient care services.

Staff Sgt. Ladenna Ruiz says the team of doctors, nurses, medics, and pharmacy technicians are ready to serve. Ruiz is a pharmacy technician, who says the team is ready to serve. She has experience working in civilian hospitals.

“However in dealing with COVID this would be my first time working for a civilian hospital and counterpart for it,” she said.

Like so many hospitals throughout Minnesota, Abbott Northwestern has dealt with a lack of available beds and staff during the omicron phase of the pandemic. The hospital first applied for federal help in the fall, but other sites were chosen.

“It has allowed us to open other beds to provide more service to the community,” Koeppel-Olsen said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are close to 90 COVID-19 patients at Abbott Northwestern, and more than 550 patients around for other care.

The team is expected to be in Minnesota until March 2. But hospital officials will be evaluating if they are needed longer.