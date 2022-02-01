MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man faces charges after allegedly leading police on a highway chase in Bloomington in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.
Cody Jarosz is charged with possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a crime of violence, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County.
According to a criminal complaint, Bloomington police responded to the 6500 block of Cecilia Circle Sunday on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
A man, later identified as Jarosz, was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Police tried to block the vehicle, but Jarosz allegedly rammed the squad cars and managed to escape.
The complaint states Jarosz fled onto Interstate 494. Police were able to stop him at the Dodd Road exit.
Police found a .22 caliber handgun, spare ammunition and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle Jarosz was driving. The complaint states the vehicle was stolen from a dealership in Brooklyn Park, and the gun was stolen in a burglary in Isanti County.
According to the criminal complaint, Jarosz admitted to stealing the truck and the gun, and said he fled from police "because he was scared and it was out of instinct."
Jarosz is in custody, and faces multiple other pending charges in Hennepin County. The complaint states he is “also a suspect in numerous ongoing investigations.”