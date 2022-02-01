MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota on Tuesday reported 21,360 new cases of COVID-19, and 46 additional deaths.
Meanwhile, the state’s average positivity rate continues its decline after skyrocketing to its highest point in the pandemic earlier this month. It now stands at 21%, still well above the high risk threshold.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total positive cases to 1,343,090, including 51,185 reinfections, while cumulative deaths now number 11,457.
Daily new cases per 100,000 residents are experiencing a decline similar to the positivity rate, now standing at 169.6 after climbing to nearly 238 at the beginning of the year.
As of Monday, there were 192 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds in the state, and another 1,178 in non-ICU beds.
The state has administered more than 9.2 million vaccine doses, including about 2 million boosters. Nearly 74% of the 5-and-older population has at least one shot.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is expected to soon request emergency use authorization for a vaccine for children younger than 5.