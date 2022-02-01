BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a domestic assault suspect who barricaded himself in a bedroom with two children for three hours Monday afternoon eventually surrendered and was arrested.
The incident began when officers responded to a local hospital on a reported domestic assault, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. After officers spoke with a woman with “significant injuries,” police went to the suspect’s home on the 1300 block of 84th Lane.
Police tried to arrest the man, and he locked himself in a bedroom with two children.
A SWAT team and negotiators were brought in, and the man surrendered three hours later, police said. The children were not harmed.
The man is being held in jail.
Domestic Violence Resources
For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
People can also call the Women’s Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available here.