Latest News
Cody Jarosz Charged After Police Chase On I-494 In Bloomington
A Minneapolis man faces charges after allegedly leading police on a highway chase in Bloomington in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.
COVID In MN: 21,360 New Cases As Positivity Rate Continues Inching Down
The state's average positivity rate continues its decline after skyrocketing to its highest point in the pandemic earlier this month.
Weather Stories
Twin Cities Snow Totals Well Above Average, Nat'l Weather Service Says
“Might be why some people might be thinking that the winter hasn’t been as snowy than it actually has,” meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein said.
Minnesota Weather: Subzero Start For Friday, But A Warmup Is Coming Soon
After another frigid January morning, Minnesota will warm a bit as Friday progresses -- and keep on warming.
Minnesota Weather: Friday Kicks Off Stretch Of Warmer Days
After another frigid January morning, Minnesota will warm a bit as Friday progresses -- and keep on warming.
Cue The Potholes! Winter Nuisances Popping Up Right On Schedule
Temperature swings are taking a toll on our roads and cars, and it's helping unearth an annual problem for drivers.
Enjoying The Weather Extremes Of Como Park Zoo & Conservatory
Inside the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, you'll find a tropical retreat -- no passport required.
AP Source: Jaguars Interview Former Vikings GM Spielman For Role
The Jaguars interviewed former Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman on Monday for an undisclosed front-office role, according to a person familiar with the process.
Lynx Announce Sylvia Fowles Will Return For Final Season
The Lynx say Sylvia Fowles will be back in Minnesota for the 2022 season, which will be her last in the WNBA.
Vikings Coach Finalists: O'Connell, Morris, Graham, Harbaugh
The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search, including in their final four candidates the top two assistants for the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams and one big name from the college ranks: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
How Many Minnesotans Will Be In The Winter Olympics?
Opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Beijing start Friday -- and Minnesota will be well represented.
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'
The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.
How Many Minnesotans Will Be In The Winter Olympics?
Opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Beijing start Friday -- and Minnesota will be well represented.
How Can We Recognize Misinformation And Media Bias?
An Associated Press poll found almost half of Americans say it's difficult to know if the information they take in is true.
Does Cold Weather Affect COVID Test Kits And Results?
Free rapid antigen test kits from the federal government are supposed to be stored between 36 degrees and 86 degrees.
