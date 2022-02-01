AP Source: Jaguars Interview Former Vikings GM Spielman For RoleThe Jaguars interviewed former Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman on Monday for an undisclosed front-office role, according to a person familiar with the process.

Lynx Announce Sylvia Fowles Will Return For Final SeasonThe Lynx say Sylvia Fowles will be back in Minnesota for the 2022 season, which will be her last in the WNBA.

Vikings Coach Finalists: O'Connell, Morris, Graham, HarbaughThe Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search, including in their final four candidates the top two assistants for the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams and one big name from the college ranks: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

How Many Minnesotans Will Be In The Winter Olympics?Opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Beijing start Friday -- and Minnesota will be well represented.