MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man who allegedly robbed a Twin Cities thrift store and was identified by his Cub Foods rewards card was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.
Randolph Seth Anderson, 51, reportedly held up Hidden Treasures in St. Anthony at gunpoint last week, handing over a note that told the cashier to put money in his duffel bag or else people would get shot. The complaint says the cashier handed over $200, and Anderson fled in a stolen pickup truck.
Officers later found the truck unoccupied, and during a search, found Cub Foods grocery bags. They went to the Cub Foods where Anderson had made the grocery purchase and asked an employee to find the transaction.
The transaction was found through his Cub Foods reward card and Anderson was identified as the thrift store robbery suspect. In surveillance video, he is wearing the same clothes at the thrift store and at the Cub Foods, the complaint states.
He is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on first-degree aggravated robbery charges, and will make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.