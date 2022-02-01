MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Teachers in Minneapolis will soon take a vote which could authorize a strike.
The executive board for the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professional unions voted Monday evening to allow members to vote on the potential strike starting Feb. 14.
The union is hoping to address “years of underpayment” for educational support professionals, bumping their starting salaries from the low $20,000 to at least $35,000 a year. Additionally, teachers are asking for reduced class sizes, mental health support for students, and improved retention for educators of color.
“Many of us feel that MPS walked out on our students long ago. Now we will see if educators are ready to walk out if MPS leaders don’t make the necessary changes for the safe and stable schools our students deserve,” said Greta Callahan, president of the teachers chapter of the union.
The strike authorization vote will start on Feb. 14 and last until Feb. 17. The union would still need to decide if a strike is necessary and would make a formal notification to the district.