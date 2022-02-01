RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Parents are heading to Donaldson Park on Tuesday following a report of a shooting near a Richfield school.

The park, which is a few blocks east of South Education Center is designated as “for parents,” according to law enforcement.

Federal and local officers responded to the school around noon, along with ambulances and emergency crews. A neighbor told WCCO-TV that they heard three or four gunshots while they were taking the trash out. It is unclear at this point if the shots were coming from inside or outside of the school building.

The school is under a “hard lockdown,” according to the district. It is not clear how many students are in the building.

Details still unfolding but appears to be all hands on deck as St. Louis Park Police assist Richfield. We are told Donaldson Park is “for parents.” #wcco pic.twitter.com/im7BrFP8SF — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) February 1, 2022

Law enforcement officers from around the metro area lined the street around the park. Two buses were parked in the lot, and some parents looking for information have trickled in.

“We will be communicating updates with families as soon as we have more information,” the district said in a statement. “We will prioritize communicating with families and staff as soon as possible.”

District 287 will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m., which you can watch live on CBS News Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com.