RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Local and federal officers responded to a Richfield school Tuesday afternoon following a report of a shooting in the area.
Police in the south metro suburb say every officer available responded around noon to South Education Center, located on 7450 Penn Avenue South. Agents from the ATF and the FBI also responded, as did local ambulances and emergency crews. So far, officials have yet to confirm if anyone was hurt.
Someone who lives nearby the school told WCCO-TV that they were taking out their trash and heard three or four gunshots. It’s unclear if the gunfire came from inside or outside the school building.
Richfield Middle School, which is located about a block away, posted on Facebook that some officers mistakenly responded to their school. The officers were wearing bulletproof vests and had their weapons drawn.
Gov. Tim Walz was slated to hold a press conference in the area Tuesday afternoon, but the event was canceled. The governor tweeted that he was briefed on the situation, adding that the Department of Public Safety is watching it closely.
In September, the same school went into lockdown after a student was found with a handgun. Police responded and took the student into custody. No one was hurt in that incident.
WCCO-TV has a crew at Donaldson Park, which is a few blocks east of the school. The park is being used as an area where parents can pickup their children.
