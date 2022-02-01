MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Hennepin County sheriff Rich Stanek announced Tuesday he will run for governor in Minnesota.
Stanek is at least the fifth Republican to join the race to unseat Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.READ MORE: 'It Was A Lot': Minneapolis Mayor Frey Talks 1st Term Turmoil In 'Vogue' Profile
“I’m running for governor because the Democrats in charge are letting lawlessness run rampant and using the actions of a few bad actors to wage an all-out war on law enforcement,” Stanek said in his campaign announcement video. “I’m a lifelong conservative. I care about Minnesota and our future.”
In his announcement, Stanek promises to “secure our elections, jumpstart jobs and our economy, protect our privacy, preserve the Second Amendment and put an end to lockdowns and mandates.”READ MORE: Ilhan Omar Announces Campaign For Re-Election
Stanek served as Hennepin County sheriff from 2006 until current Sheriff David Hutchinson was elected in 2018.
Other Republican candidates in the race include former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson, Kendall Qualls, a veteran who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 and Scott Jensen, a former state senator and physician.MORE NEWS: Minnesota Legislature Kicks Off Session With Record Surplus
Walz announced he would seek a second term as governor in October.