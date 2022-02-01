ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say a man suspected in multiple armed robberies was arrested Monday after causing a crash that injured three people.
The Roseville Police Department was called to the crash at Snelling and Skillman avenues at 12:30 p.m. Officers were told the responsible driver ran from the scene.
Three others involved were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police ran the vehicle through a database, learning it was involved in "multiple armed robberies," and that the registered owner had a warrant in Hennepin County, was on federal probation and potentially had a firearm he was prohibited from possessing.
Authorities from multiple agencies searched for the suspect near the area of the crash. They found him walking with a handgun near Snelling Avenue and County Road B, police said.
The suspect ran to a nearby condominium complex, and police said he fired a round when officers called for his surrender.
He "forced entry" into one of the condominiums, police said, and was arrested when he tried to escape via a rear exit. Police said he threw his gun at a squad car before being taken into custody.
The 50-year-old suspect is expected to be charged in both Ramsey and Hennepin counties, police said. He’s being held at the Hennepin County Detention Center.