MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lynx say Sylvia Fowles will be back in Minnesota for the 2022 season, which will be her last in the WNBA.
Fowles earlier hinted at a return to the Lynx on social media, but Tuesday’s announcement makes her re-signing official.
“There are a few reasons why I chose to play another year,” the 36-year-old center said in a release. “The main reason for my return had a lot to do with our fans. I wanted to make sure I gave them the opportunity to see me play my final season. It feels right that my playing career finishes in Minnesota; there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”
FOR HER FINAL SEASON…
𝙎𝙔𝙇 𝙄𝙎 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆. pic.twitter.com/0aEBty61G2
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) February 1, 2022
Fowles is coming off a season in which she averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds a game and won Defensive Player of the Year, her fourth such honor. She has won two championships with the Lynx, and was named Finals MVP each time. She is also the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder.
The Fowles farewell tour kicks off May 6, when the Lynx visit the Seattle Storm.
Fowles was originally drafted by the Chicago Sky and came to the Lynx via trade in 2015.