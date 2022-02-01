MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey shows people plan to pony up to please their lovers this Valentine’s Day.
The National Retail Federation expects spending to reach $23.9 billion for the holiday this year. That would be about $2 billion more than last year and the second-highest year on record.
More than half of U.S. consumers will celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, the survey found. Shoppers say they’ll spend about $175 per person on gifts.
Jewelry, candy and greeting cards are among the most popular gifts.