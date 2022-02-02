MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis police officer shot and a killed a man holding a handgun while executing a search warrant at a downtown apartment building Wednesday morning, the city’s police chief said.

Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman said the department’s SWAT team was assisting the St. Paul Police Department’s homicide unit at the time.

Just before 7 a.m., Huffman said, the SWAT team entered the Bolero Flats apartment building at 11th Street and Marquette Avenue. The officers “loudly and repeatedly” announced their entry into an apartment, Huffman said.

Huffman said the officers “encountered a male who was armed with a handgun,” and one officer shot the man nine seconds after police entered the apartment.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Huffman said a loaded handgun was recovered from the apartment.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the police shooting, while St. Paul’s homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Civil rights lawyer and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong shared on social media that interim MPD Chief Amelia Huffman notified her of the shooting.

“Right now, there are a lot more questions than answers,” Levy Armstrong said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.