MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department said police shot someone at a downtown apartment complex Tuesday morning.
It is not yet clear why police were at the apartment building, who was shot or how serious their injuries are. Along with Minneapolis police, the St. Paul Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded to the scene.
A large law enforcement presence was at 11th Street and Marquette Avenue, outside the Bolero Flats building.
BREAKING – @MinneapolisPD say there’s been an officer-involved shooting inside the Bolero Flats in downtown Minneapolis. No MPD officers or SWAT Team members are physically injured. @sppdmn and @MnDPS_BCA also on scene. Marquette Ave. closed down between 11th & 12th #wcco pic.twitter.com/Ex5JDi62Wa
— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) February 2, 2022
A WCCO viewer submitted a photo from inside the building, in which multiple officers can be seen.
A resident inside the apartment complex sent us this photo from the 7th floor showing police, some in tactical gear, gathering in the hallway. We’re told residents are being allowed to leave the building.@MinneapolisPD will be doing a news conference. Details to follow #wcco pic.twitter.com/4Ah0l749hF
— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) February 2, 2022
Civil rights lawyer and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong shared on social media that interim MPD Chief Amelia Huffman notified her of the shooting.
“Right now, there are a lot more questions than answers,” Levy Armstrong said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.