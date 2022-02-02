MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson says he will not seek reelection after he wrecked a county-owned vehicle while driving drunk at speeds over 120 mph in late 2021.

Hutchinson, 41, has faced mounting pressure from public officials to resign – including from Gov. Tim Walz. But he said he would “let the citizens decide” his fate come November and had adamantly stood by his decision to stay in office — until now.

“I am incredibly proud of the work my agency has accomplished during my time as Sheriff,” Hutchinson wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “Every single day in office I have been amazed at the care, dedication, and thoughtfulness our employees put into their work for the residents of Hennepin County. I believe in the work that our employees continue to do for the community and they will have my unwavering support.”

Hutchinson said he will finish out his term and refuses to be “pushed out” of his role by “political figures with alternative motives which would likely come at the cost of the safety and security of the residents of Hennepin County.”

Hutchinson crashed his squad car in the early morning of Dec. 8 on Interstate 94 in Alexandria.

According to evidentiary files, Hutchinson had a blood-alcohol content of 0.13 roughly three hours after the crash. He rolled over his squad car while not wearing a seatbelt, and suffered broken ribs and a head injury.

Warrant details allege Hutchinson told law enforcement that someone else was driving the vehicle when he totaled it.

He admitted to drunk driving and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DWI days after the crash. He was sentenced to two years probation and fined $610.

After evidence was released, Walz called Hutchinson’s actions a “breach of trust.” Five of seven Hennepin County commissioners called for him to step down, as well as Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and a Minneapolis City Council Member.

